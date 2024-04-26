Open Menu

Kitchen Items’ Prices Ease As Weekly Inflation Falls By 1.1%

Published April 26, 2024

Kitchen items’ prices ease as weekly inflation falls by 1.1%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 1.10 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 25, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 320.14 points as compared to 323.71 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 26.94 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, decreased by 1.30 per cent and went down to 309.64 points from last week’s 313.72 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, decreased by 1.29 percent, 1.16 percent, 1.17 and 1.02 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 26 (50.

98%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (20.83%), onions (14.43%), chicken (11.64%), wheat flour (4.92%), eggs (4.45%), chilies powder (3.86%), bananas (3.30%), LPG (2.22%) and garlic (0.43%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included potatoes (1.80%), powder milk (1.30%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.70%), pulse mash (0.65%), sugar (0.60%), gur (0.59%), cooked daal (0.56%), mutton (0.51%) and shirting (0.37%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included bananas (33.77%), cooking oil 5 litre (20.77%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (17.56%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (17.04%), wheat flour (16.72%), mustard oil (13.36%), eggs (9.32%),LPG (7.21%) and diesel (0.85%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included , gas charges for q1 ( 570.00%), tomatoes (122.34%), onions (121.31%), chilies powder (76.53%), gents sandal (66.71%), garlic (65.11%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), salt powder (31.87%), shirting (30.17%), gur (27.18%), pulse mash (27.07%) and beef (24.07%).

