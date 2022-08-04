UrduPoint.com

Commerce Minister Assures To Resolve Issues Of Business Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Commerce minister assures to resolve issues of business community

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday assured the government's commitment to address the issues of business community in provision of facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday assured the government's commitment to address the issues of business community in provision of facilities.

The Minister expressed the resolve to overcome problems faced by the business community and assured government's full support in this regard, said a press release issued here.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations from different chambers of commerce and industry.

The chambers include Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The minister assured to overcome problems faced by small chambers, especially the issue of their memberships.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that the government believes in facilitating the business community through its business friendly policies.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation was led by its president Syed Haider Raza Naqvi while the delegation included Vice President Mian Zahid Jameel Patiala, Executive Members Capt ( r) Taimur, Hanif Shahid Gujjar and others.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber suggested the minister to provide an extra incentive over increased exports which is above their average exports for the last one year, upon which the minister promised to work on it.

Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCC&I) delegation was headed by its president, Khalid Farooq Malik while the other members include former KP Minister Agha Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Peshawar Chamber group leader Malik Mehar Elahi, former president PCCI Shakeel Saraf, Senior Vice President Haji Waheed and others.

During its meeting, the PCC&I apprised the minister about the problems faced by small chambers of the country. Points to improve the quantum of trade with the neighboring countries of Iran and Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) delegation was led by its president Muhammad Saleem Awan while other members include senior vice president Sher Afgan Malik, vice president Umair Khalid, former president HCCI Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas and others.

The HCCI during its meeting highlighted the issue of tax relief to the areas of FATA and PATA but said that they should be bound to sell their products in their area and not in settle area.

The minister informed that only one year was left for the concession granted to them. The HCCI asked the minister for the funds allocation for the R&D sector for HCCI, upon which the minister referred the issue to Export Development Fund (EDF).

Representative of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ali Hamayun Butt along with executives of the Chamber also called on the federal minister and discussed issues related to import margin on scrape.

On which the minister assured the delegation to resolve the problems facing to the industry as soon as possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Import Business FATA Iran Chambers Of Commerce Patiala Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin Haripur Mehar Chamber Ghulam Ali Shakeel Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Arrangements finalized to mark Kashmir Day

Arrangements finalized to mark Kashmir Day

3 minutes ago
 Former Speaker visits PIC

Former Speaker visits PIC

3 minutes ago
 2 killed in bike-dumper collision

2 killed in bike-dumper collision

3 minutes ago
 Finance division Clarifies regarding news, "Govt h ..

Finance division Clarifies regarding news, "Govt has taken back decision of tax ..

56 minutes ago
 Audit report findings:Minority Commission expresse ..

Audit report findings:Minority Commission expresses serious concerns over tediou ..

3 minutes ago
 Motorway Police Sector Commander pays tribute to p ..

Motorway Police Sector Commander pays tribute to police martyrs

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.