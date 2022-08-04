Commerce minister assures to resolve issues of business community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday assured the government's commitment to address the issues of business community in provision of facilities.

The Minister expressed the resolve to overcome problems faced by the business community and assured government's full support in this regard, said a press release issued here.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations from different chambers of commerce and industry.

The chambers include Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The minister assured to overcome problems faced by small chambers, especially the issue of their memberships.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that the government believes in facilitating the business community through its business friendly policies.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation was led by its president Syed Haider Raza Naqvi while the delegation included Vice President Mian Zahid Jameel Patiala, Executive Members Capt ( r) Taimur, Hanif Shahid Gujjar and others.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber suggested the minister to provide an extra incentive over increased exports which is above their average exports for the last one year, upon which the minister promised to work on it.

Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCC&I) delegation was headed by its president, Khalid Farooq Malik while the other members include former KP Minister Agha Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Peshawar Chamber group leader Malik Mehar Elahi, former president PCCI Shakeel Saraf, Senior Vice President Haji Waheed and others.

During its meeting, the PCC&I apprised the minister about the problems faced by small chambers of the country. Points to improve the quantum of trade with the neighboring countries of Iran and Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) delegation was led by its president Muhammad Saleem Awan while other members include senior vice president Sher Afgan Malik, vice president Umair Khalid, former president HCCI Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas and others.

The HCCI during its meeting highlighted the issue of tax relief to the areas of FATA and PATA but said that they should be bound to sell their products in their area and not in settle area.

The minister informed that only one year was left for the concession granted to them. The HCCI asked the minister for the funds allocation for the R&D sector for HCCI, upon which the minister referred the issue to Export Development Fund (EDF).

Representative of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ali Hamayun Butt along with executives of the Chamber also called on the federal minister and discussed issues related to import margin on scrape.

On which the minister assured the delegation to resolve the problems facing to the industry as soon as possible.