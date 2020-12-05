LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday evolved a new strategy, in collaboration with top government functionaries, to overcome infrastructure related challenges.

In a marathon meeting at commissioner's office with Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman in the chair, it was decided that all provincial government departments would join hands with the LCCI in its initiative to turn Lahore into a showcase of the world. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while the representatives of other Government Departments including LDA, Municipal Corporation, TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency) and WASA (Water and Sanitation Authority) also attended the meeting, the LCCI spokesman disclosed this to media men here.

It was also decided that the markets of Lahore would be jointly visited by the LCCI office-bearers and the representatives of various government departments. In these visits, the team of Rescue 1122 would identify the places for the installation of Water Hydrants and WASA team will connect these Hydrants with the water pipes.

LCCI and Commissioner Office Lahore would ensure strong collaboration and hold regular meetings in the future in which all the concerned Government Officials would be present to track the progress on various issues hindering the development of Lahore.

The Commissioner informed the LCCI delegation that various initiatives are being taken for the development of Lahore.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that development of markets mean development of economy as major part of business community is doing business in markets and is a major source of revenue for the government. He said that the long standing issue of parking plazas needs urgent resolution through the joint efforts of government and the private sector. He said that LCCI has already identified sites in Lahore for the construction of parking plazas. He urged the government to start construction of Parking Plazas on priority basis. Encroachment problems need urgent attention of the departments concerned as encroachments also contribute in parking issues, he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the security issues in the major markets of Lahore would be addressed by the Government by deploying more security personnel and taking other measures. They said that hanging electricity wires in the markets pose a great threat to the safety of people. The LESCO officials would also be taken on board in the market visits to resolve this issue.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the old LCCI building which is of historic importance, is in a deteriorating condition and would be renovated through joint efforts of government and private sector, they added.