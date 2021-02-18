UrduPoint.com
Concern Over Proposed Duty On LPG Import Via Land Route

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Concern over proposed duty on LPG import via land route

Several associations connected with the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) industry have expressed concerns over proposed regulatory duty on LPG import via land route

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Several associations connected with the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) industry have expressed concerns over proposed regulatory duty on LPG import via land route.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Thursday, LPG Industries Association of Pakistan (LPGIAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that the LPG was fuel used by the common people and business of several poor people depended on LPG related products across the country. He said that already prices of LPG was high which should be reduced for the common consumer whereas the imposed regulatory duty would make it more expansive.

The LPGIAP chairman said that import of LPG was indispensable in order to maintain the chain of LPG across the country as there was not sufficient local natural gas production in Pakistan, adding that the huge gap between demand and supply could only be filled with the import.

All LPG Associations announced complete shutdown from March 1, in case of imposition of regulatory duty on import of LPG via land route.

LPGIAP Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Saeed, LPG Companies and Importers Association of Pakistan (LPGCo & IAP) President Sheikh Amir Nadeem and All Pakistan LPG Transport Association (APLPGTA) Chairman Sheikh Ayaz Ahmed were also present.

