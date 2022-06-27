Consul General China appreciates PCJCCI efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese Consul General Mr Zhao Shireen appreciated the working of the PCJCCI (Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry) related to regional connectivity and bilateral-trade.

During his visit to PCJCCI here on Monday, he also praised various initiatives of the joint chamber which includes; Pak China Knowledge Portal, China-Way magazine, Chinese language courses and Pak-China Technology Gateway.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Chaudhry, Vice President Sarfaraz Butt, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and executive members welcomed the Consul General at PCJCCI head office. Many topnotch businessmen from China and Pakistan which includes -- Mr Tan Zidiong, CEO Norinco Intl. Mr. Alen, Representative, Chen Hui Company, Mr Sew, Representative Miniso Pakistan, Mr Zhang Hin Ping, Representative, Lahore Overseas Chinese Association, Mr Li Huaxin, General Manager, Xinjiang Jinghua Seed, Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, EC Member PCJCCI, Moazam Ghurki, CEO Intute PVT Ltd, Daud Ahmed, EC Member PCJCCI, Zaki Aijaz, CEO Roshan Packages also attended the meeting.

Mr Zhao Shireen said, "We stand with Pakistan at this hour of crisis and economic instability." China's foreign policy is crystal clear and unbiased; we do not interfere in other country's economic and foreign affairs around the world nor do we want to see interference by other foreign powers into China. We assure our fullest mutual support and help for Pakistan without any discrimination or biasness for any political party, he maintained.

About CPEC, he said:" Pakistan is the owner of all the CPEC projects and we are here to facilitate them in all aspects. The trade, investment, business between two nations could be much better if we work with unity and harmony. So here, I will raise my motto; "Let's work together; let's grow together".

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, said while his welcome address that China had emerged as second largest economy of the world and international experts were envisaging a far bigger role for China on the economic horizon of the world. The way China managed the global financial crisis was commendable and an example of hard work for all of us, he added.

Mr Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI also joined through zoom and said that Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry was resolute to serve as a model chamber and a vibrant platform for promoting mutual investment and friendship between Pak-China. "Our objective is to adopt an innovative stratagem to promote trade and development not only between Pakistan and China, but also over the entire region in order to ensure future stability, security and prosperity for all of us", he said.

Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI, and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General, thanked the Consul General China and said that they were endeavoring to build a better and prosperous future of Pakistan with the cooperation of China.