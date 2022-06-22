UrduPoint.com

Coordinated Efforts Needed To Overcome Challenges: Sherry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Coordinated efforts needed to overcome challenges: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Wednesday stressed the need for making coordinated efforts by all the stakeholders to overcome the confronted challenges related to the national economy, climate change, energy and depleting water resources to achieve sustainable economic growth and bringing the country out of the looming crisis.

Participating in the Federal budget 2022-23 debate, she said the government would have to take tough decisions to break the debt trap and bringing fundamental changes in economic model, putting it back on the right track.

She apprised the House that climate change was a serious matter that required special and coordinated attention to minimize its adverse impact on local agriculture and eco-system.

Expressing concerns over the wastage of water, she said Pakistan was among the top four countries having highest per-capita water consumption.

She urged rationalizing the water usage for both domestic and irrigation purposes, besides taking measures to stop polluting the water resources.

Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed concern over the rising pollution of Indus-delta which threatened marine life, asking for collective efforts to overcome the challenge.

Sherry Rehman said the incumbent collation government had inherited a fragile economy, which was the result of inefficiencies and incompetence and mismanagement of the last government.

While criticizing the policies of the PTI government, she said unwise and irrational commitments and agreements signed with international financial institutions had put the local economy on ventilator.

She said, "the accountability government (PTI)" when came into power, the corruption index had reached 140 position from 117th, adding there were stories of corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bus Rapid Transport (BRT)system, billion trees project and other cartels including sugar, wheat and crushing of national airline.

She said the previous regime had pushed the economy into a growing debt trap and agreed with International Monetary Fund on tough conditions, adding the borrowed money had been spent on fulfilling the demands of the elite class for leading luxurious life.

The common man in the country had badly affected due to the increasing prices of petroleum products and daily essential items, terming them "gifts" by the last regime that remained showed least interest in tackling such issues during his four years tenure.

Despite severe fiscal constraints, she said the collation partners had decided to sacrifice their political capital and put their image at stake and decided to bring the country out of crisis by taking unpopular decisions.

She apprised the House that during last 70 years different governments negotiated about 25 IMF programs but always tried to put minimum burden on the common man.

But unfortunately, she said the past regime of PTI took all decisions with a non-serious attitude bypassing the parliament, which divided the society.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Sherry Rehman Parliament Budget Threatened Agriculture Man Money All From Government Wheat Top Billion

Recent Stories

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

5 minutes ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

17 minutes ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

46 minutes ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

57 minutes ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.