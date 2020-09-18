CPEC a symbol of economic, strategic partnership between Pakistan, China: Khusro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Thursday paid the courtesy farewell call to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in his office here.

The minister appreciated the ambassador's role in strengthening the Pak-China relations and expressed best wishes for his future assignments and endeavors, said an Economic Affairs Division press release.

He acknowledged the support of Chinese government for Pakistan regarding social and infrastructural development, national security, territorial integrity and Kashmir dispute.

Bakhtyar touched upon key development projects launched by the incumbent government to spur economy after COVID-19.

He highlighted the progress on CPEC that the early harvest projects under CPEC had been either completed or near to completion and other socioeconomic projects and special economic zones (SEZs) development was being expedited by the government.

He said CPEC was a symbol of economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China and both countries would equally benefit from the economic cooperation by enhancing CPEC portfolio.

He also outlined the significance of 'Joint Economic Commission' platform to strengthen economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The ambassador welcomed the kind remarks made by the minister and shared his pleasant stay in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan-China friendship encompasses all spheres including political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan over the years.

The ambassador highly appreciated the role of Bakhtyar for scaling up CPEC portfolio and expeditious implementation of the development projects as minister for planning to take CPEC forward and further strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation.

He reiterated that China would continue to strengthen the socioeconomic partnership with its all-weather friend Pakistan.