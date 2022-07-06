Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 6 July 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 6th July 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 140.42 PKR 141.67 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 544.21 PKR 548.71 PKR British Pound (GBP) 246.00 PKR 249.50 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 158.87 PKR 160.22 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 30.54 PKR 30.79 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 28.68 PKR 29.03 PKR Euro (EUR) 212.00 PKR 216.00 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 26.08 PKR 26.43 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 2.59 PKR 2.67 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.40 PKR 1.45 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 666.71 PKR 671.71 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 46.37 PKR 46.82 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 127.21 PKR 128.41 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 20.76 PKR 21.06 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 532.18 PKR 536.68 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 56.22 PKR 56.72 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 54.00 PKR 54.80 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 146.60 PKR 147.90 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 19.77 PKR 20.07 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 212.95 PKR 214.70 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 5.94 PKR 6.04 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 205.50 PKR 208.00 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 55.30 PKR 56.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates