UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daimler Slashes 2019 Profit Forecast After Q2 Loss

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:47 PM

Daimler slashes 2019 profit forecast after Q2 loss

German auto giant Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, on Friday slashed its 2019 profit forecast for the second time in a few weeks, after booking a 1.6-billion-euro ($1.8-billion) operating loss in the second quarter

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :German auto giant Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, on Friday slashed its 2019 profit forecast for the second time in a few weeks, after booking a 1.6-billion-euro ($1.8-billion) operating loss in the second quarter.

Unforeseen events, including a mass recall over faulty airbags and government probes and legal cases related to the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, prompted the company to set aside more cash in provisions and increase estimated costs for the year, Daimler said in a statement.

That meant the carmaker now expected to book an operating profit "significantly below" the 11.1 billion Euros booked in 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal German Company 2018 2019 Government Billion

Recent Stories

President Masood calls for value-based education i ..

3 minutes ago

Are mental health diagnoses 'scientifically meanin ..

28 seconds ago

Judge Arshad Malik’s dismissal vindicates Nawaz ..

16 minutes ago

At least five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedd ..

30 seconds ago

Population day seeks to focus attention on urgency ..

32 seconds ago

Increase in roti prices to trigger protests

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.