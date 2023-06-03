UrduPoint.com

Dar Assures Govt's Support To Business Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dar assures govt's support to business sector

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government would fully support the business sector by providing the fiscal year 2023–2024 budget that is both business- and people-friendly.

He said this while meeting with delegations from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) to discuss the budgetary proposals for 2023–24, said a press release.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegations from PBC and OICCI thanked the finance minister for inviting budgetary recommendations from the business community, including all the leading private-sector businesses and conglomerates and multinationals as well.

They presented particular financial solutions and recommendations to the finance minister to be taken into account in the upcoming Federal Budget.

They further assured FM Dar that the commerce sector would support the government to enhance the economic and commercial activities in Pakistan.

The finance minister highly valued the delegations' budgetary recommendations from both delegations.

He also appreciated the prominent role of PBC as an advocacy forum to improve the general business environment of the country.

Senator Dar also praised the role of OICCI in successfully promoting foreign investments in Pakistan, thereby playing a major role in the growth of economy in the country.

He also reaffirmed the government's willingness to address the issues being faced by the business community and investors, both within Pakistan or from abroad, to ensure the country's economic prosperity.

Both delegations expressed gratitude to the finance minister for taking their budgetary recommendations into account.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Business Budget Ishaq Dar Chamber FBR Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

2 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency â€“ Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency â€“ Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

3 hours ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.