ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government would fully support the business sector by providing the fiscal year 2023–2024 budget that is both business- and people-friendly.

He said this while meeting with delegations from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) to discuss the budgetary proposals for 2023–24, said a press release.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegations from PBC and OICCI thanked the finance minister for inviting budgetary recommendations from the business community, including all the leading private-sector businesses and conglomerates and multinationals as well.

They presented particular financial solutions and recommendations to the finance minister to be taken into account in the upcoming Federal Budget.

They further assured FM Dar that the commerce sector would support the government to enhance the economic and commercial activities in Pakistan.

The finance minister highly valued the delegations' budgetary recommendations from both delegations.

He also appreciated the prominent role of PBC as an advocacy forum to improve the general business environment of the country.

Senator Dar also praised the role of OICCI in successfully promoting foreign investments in Pakistan, thereby playing a major role in the growth of economy in the country.

He also reaffirmed the government's willingness to address the issues being faced by the business community and investors, both within Pakistan or from abroad, to ensure the country's economic prosperity.

Both delegations expressed gratitude to the finance minister for taking their budgetary recommendations into account.