Dar Authorizes, FBR To Extend Date Of Tax Returns By Till October, 31

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, authorized Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of Tax Returns by One Month till 31 October 2022, the Ministry of Finance said this on official twitter account here on Saturday.

The FBR has extended the date of filing of income tax returns up to October 31st, 2022.

The FBR extended the date in view of current flood situation in the country and request from various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and facilitation of general public.

All the tax payers, who were required to file income tax returns by September 30, 2022, would have been given an extension of one month, the release said.

