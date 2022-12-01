Dialogue With Opposition in Venezuela to Continue If Citgo Company Is Returned - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Venezuela is demanding the return of the US-based Citgo oil refiner, handed over by Washington to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's team, as well as $4 billion dividends for 2019-2022, this is a "vital" element to continue dialogue with part of the opposition, President Nicolas Maduro said during a press conference.

"Citgo is owned by Venezuela and it is one of the vital elements to move forward in the talks - that Citgo return to Venezuela in full... and that the dividends that Citgo paid in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 be transferred to a Venezuelan account for social investment in full," Maduro said, commenting on the talks between the government and the Venezuelan Unitary Platform, recently held in Mexico City.

On November 26, the Venezuelan government and opposition signed a second social agreement at talks in Mexico City, in which they urged the United Nations to create a trust fund to manage the country's assets blocked in the international financial system as a result of US and European sanctions.

The UN Secretary-General, through a statement by his spokesperson, expressed his readiness to support the parties in the implementation of the agreement in accordance with the mandates and relevant powers of the UN.

Alfred Nazareth, Vice President for Communications, Culture and Tourism of Venezuela, earlier said more than $3 billion would be unlocked as a result of the deal. According to Maduro, the overall amount of funds blocked in foreign banks totals $24 billion, and he hopes to conclude new agreements soon to release all the amount.