UrduPoint.com

Dialogue With Opposition In Venezuela To Continue If Citgo Company Is Returned - Maduro

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Dialogue With Opposition in Venezuela to Continue If Citgo Company Is Returned - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Venezuela is demanding the return of the US-based Citgo oil refiner, handed over by Washington to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's team, as well as $4 billion dividends for 2019-2022, this is a "vital" element to continue dialogue with part of the opposition, President Nicolas Maduro said during a press conference.

"Citgo is owned by Venezuela and it is one of the vital elements to move forward in the talks - that Citgo return to Venezuela in full... and that the dividends that Citgo paid in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 be transferred to a Venezuelan account for social investment in full," Maduro said, commenting on the talks between the government and the Venezuelan Unitary Platform, recently held in Mexico City.

On November 26, the Venezuelan government and opposition signed a second social agreement at talks in Mexico City, in which they urged the United Nations to create a trust fund to manage the country's assets blocked in the international financial system as a result of US and European sanctions.

The UN Secretary-General, through a statement by his spokesperson, expressed his readiness to support the parties in the implementation of the agreement in accordance with the mandates and relevant powers of the UN.

Alfred Nazareth, Vice President for Communications, Culture and Tourism of Venezuela, earlier said more than $3 billion would be unlocked as a result of the deal. According to Maduro, the overall amount of funds blocked in foreign banks totals $24 billion, and he hopes to conclude new agreements soon to release all the amount.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Oil Nazareth Mexico City Venezuela November 2019 2020 All Government Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

4 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

4 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

4 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

4 hours ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.