Digital Franchise Post Office network equipped with digital booking platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) network is equipped with a digital booking platform, the mail is handled and sorted by dedicated staff and technology-driven processes.

This ensures an effective track and trace facility on all articles booked from DFPOs and customers enjoy peace of mind by having a complete visibility of their articles at each step throughout the article journey, an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Wednesday.

He said that DFPOs aimed at uplifting the brand of the postal services department, adding that DFPOs have equipped with state-of-the-art technology and feature a comprehensive digital platform to streamline booking, tracking and delivery of the articles.

He said that the Digital Post Offices provide quality of services at par with the private courier services at much lower prices.