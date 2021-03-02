UrduPoint.com
Doha Plans To Increase Jobs For Pakistanis: Qatari Diplomat

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:14 PM

Doha plans to increase jobs for Pakistanis: Qatari diplomat

Qatar Consul General Mishal M Al-Ansari says that the companies with 100 per cent ownership of Pakistanis have also been increased.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) Job opportunities would be increased for Pakistan to over 300,000 in coming years from the current 150,000, Qatar Consul General Mishal M Al-Ansari said.

“Doha has plan to increase employment opportunities for Pakistanis to over 300,000 in the years to come,” said the Consul General.

He was addressing members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) in Karachi. Mr. Al-Ansari said that the companies with 100 per cent ownership of Pakistanis also increased.

LNG agreement between Qatar and Pakistan, he said, was a great milestone while countries were already working on many joint ventures in Defence production, defence training, JF-17, food, agriculture and other industries.

He stated that they were fully prepared for FIF World Cup 2022 and many mega infrastructure projects were completed.

