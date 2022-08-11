UrduPoint.com

Dollar Falls To Rs220 As Rupee Continue To Gain Value

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2022 | 11:35 AM

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 11th, 2022) Pakistan Rupee (PKR) continued its winning streak against the US Dollar in the interbank and open market on Thursday.
The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continuously gained ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs1.

91 against the rupee and was being traded around Rs220.
The greenback has lost Rs19.94 since its peak of Rs239.94


Besides it, pakistan stock exchange also witnessed a positive trend on second working day of the week as KSE-100 index was being traded around 42,600 points.

