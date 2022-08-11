Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

(@Abdulla99267510)

The greenback has lost Rs19.94 since its peak of Rs239.94 in the interak and open market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 11th, 2022) Pakistan Rupee (PKR) continued its winning streak against the US Dollar in the interbank and open market on Thursday.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continuously gained ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs1.

91 against the rupee and was being traded around Rs220.

