Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank trade

Rupee depreciated by 98 paisa on the back of weak macros including higher import bill along with delay in the IMF tranche.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Pakistan Rupee continued to slump against US Dollar in the interbank market amid uncertain political situation in the country.

The dollar is being traded around 191 when compared to the previous day’s close of 190.02.

On other hand, pakistan stock exchange (psx) also witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 index fell by over 300 points in intraday trade and reached 42,520.