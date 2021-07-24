UrduPoint.com
Dow Jones Hits 35,000 First Time Ever As US Stock Indexes End Week At Record High

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday crossed 35,000 points for the first time ever while other key US stock indexes hit record highs as well, rebounding strongly from a plunge earlier in the week.

The Dow, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, hit an all-time high of 35,095 before closing at 35,061, up 238 points or 0.7 percent on the day.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, also hit a record high of 4,415 before settling up 1 percent at 4,410. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite peaked at 14,846 before finishing up 1 percent at 14,837.

