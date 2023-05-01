BEIJING, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :China's largest petrochemical products supplier on Monday inaugurated the drilling of the deepest oil and gas well in Asia, in the country's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The well to drill, located at the edge of the Taklimakan Desert, is expected to register a depth of 9,472 meters, which is 620 meters plus longer than the height of Mount Qomolangma, according to China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec).

The landmark well is another example of China's leading position in ultra-deep well drilling technology, according to Sinopec.