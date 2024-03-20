Open Menu

Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN Set To Launch In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

Tariq Badshah and Zubair Ghanghra announce ETG ECO GREEN's compostable packaging production into Pakistan, with plans for more growth in Asia and Africa after a successful launch in the UAE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Tariq Badshah and Zubair Ghanghra announce ETG ECO GREEN's compostable packaging production into Pakistan, with plans for more growth in Asia and Africa after a successful launch in the UAE.

Celebrating its inaugural year, ETG ECO GREEN PACKAGING, a leader in manufacturing plastic-free products with advanced technology in the UAE, marks a milestone achievement.

In a remarkable feat, Dubai's ETG ECO GREEN has introduced innovative eco-friendly products, setting a new benchmark in plastic-free solutions endorsed by the UAE.

Renowned for its production of compostable packaging items like carry bags, garbage bags, and table covers, ETG ECO GREEN PACKAGING commemorates one year of pioneering plastic-free products in the UAE, utilizing cutting-edge technology to drive the eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Tariq Badshah Co-Founder & Zubair Ghanghra Unique ETG Pakistan partner stated

"Innovation for a Sustainable World: In alignment with global environmental objectives, ETG ECO GREEN's compostable products signal the private company's upcoming expansion in Pakistan, and additional Asian and African nations following its triumphant introduction in the UAE.

