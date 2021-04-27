UrduPoint.com
E-Commerce Created New Opportunities For Posts: UPU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Director General, Universal Postal Union (UPU) Pascal Clivaz on Tuesday said e-commerce has created new opportunities for Pakistan Posts and encouraged them to adapt services and economic models.

"Posts offer a unique last-mile delivery network and support the inclusion of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises by affording them the means of selling their products online, including delivery to other countries," he said.

Isabelle Durant, Acting Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said the evaluations have helped all actors, whether they be political decision-makers, civil society and the private sector, to above all, familiarize themselves with the issues of digital transformation and particularly e-commerce, The UPU Deputy Director General and UNCTAD Acting Secretary-General were speaking at a virtual event to mark the launch of an evaluation of C�te D'Ivoire's preparedness for e-commerce under the eTrade for All initiative, said a news release.

Clivaz told the virtual audience that UPU was busy developing projects and technical assistance tools designed to prepare Posts for e-commerce in the areas of operations, digital transformation and payment methods.

"Our aim is to make a tangible and effective contribution for the benefit of Posts and our member countries through e-commerce," said the UPU Deputy Director General.

eTrade for all is an UNCTAD-led initiative which recognizes that E-commerce is a powerful driver of economic growth, inclusive trade and job-creation across the developing world.

Although there are developing countries making advances in e-commerce, others have yet to catch up and seize the available opportunities.

By forging cooperation among partners, including the UPU, the initiative aims to unlock the enormous potential of developing countries and encourage them to embrace the internet's ability to enhance economic development.

