Easypaisa, Faysal Funds collaborate to bring fully digital investment journey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Easypaisa, Pakistan's leading digital payments platform has partnered with Faysal Funds (Faysal Asset Management Limited), one of the fastest-growing Asset Management Companies in the industry, with an aim to boost the collective vision of financially empowering all Pakistanis, especially when it comes to investments and saving for their future.

This collaboration will open new avenues into the untapped market of more than 14 million Easypaisa customers, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

To facilitate investors across Pakistan, Faysal Funds has embraced the digital transformation of the Asset Management Industry and has introduced fund management through a mini-app integrated directly into the Easypaisa app.

An agreement to this effect was recently signed in Karachi by M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO o, Telenor Microfinance Bank/ easypaisa, and Khaldoon Bin Latif, CEO of O Faysal Funds. Senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Salman Ahmed Usmani, Chairman of the Board o, Faysal Bank. Joining via video link, Mr. Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) also congratulated both the institutions on this ground-breaking partnership.

Easypaisa customers can experience hassle-free investing on the go by opening an account with Faysal Fund within just a single tap. No documentation is required angle customers get complete access to perform investment & withdrawal transactions, view their transaction history, analyze fund performance and fetch their account statement from within the easypaisa app.

Commenting on the partnership, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEof O Telenor Microfinance Bank/ easypaisa, said: "We are excited to partner with Faysal Funds as this partnership will enable us to carry forward our mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan and help millions of Pakistanis to make easy and convenient investments in a frictionless, digital process.

It is always encouraging to work with like-minded partners who share the same goals and approactowardds offering inclusive financial services for all Pakistanis. We believe the time is right for us to offer a unique service to millions of customers so that they can invest and save for their future. We remain committed to focusing on developing and strengthening our digital ecosystem through collaboration and technology." Speaking on the initiative, Faysal Funds CEO, Khaldoon Bin Latif said, "Our strategic alliance with Easypaisa is yet another step forward to make saving & investing more convenient, accessible, and secure for the masses." he added, "We bothEasypaisasa and Faysal Funds) aim to increase financial inclusion and freedom, and with this collaboration, we can achieve that vision by working together to provide value to everyone."easypaisa customers will be offered low to medium-risk bespoke products designed to keep their investment secure. This feature is accessible in the mini-app section of the Easypaisa app under the investment category.