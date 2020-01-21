UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe May Start Receiving Azerbaijani Gas By Mid-2020 - Azerbaijani President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:24 PM

Europe May Start Receiving Azerbaijani Gas by Mid-2020 - Azerbaijani President

Europe may start receiving Azerbaijani gas through the Southern Gas Corridor in the middle of 2020 already, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Europe may start receiving Azerbaijani gas through the Southern Gas Corridor in the middle of 2020 already, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"By the middle of the year, perhaps, if everything goes as scheduled.

I believe, by the middle [of the year] or in the second half of the year. It [gas] is at the border with Greece physically since November, and TAP [Trans Adriatic Pipeline] should be completed this year, I believe closer to the second half of the year," Aliyev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Greece May November Border Gas 2020

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

11 minutes ago

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

1 hour ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

1 hour ago

Election Commissioner Sindh visits display centers ..

2 minutes ago

Adidas bets on recycled material 'to combat ocean ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.