Europe May Start Receiving Azerbaijani Gas by Mid-2020 - Azerbaijani President

Europe may start receiving Azerbaijani gas through the Southern Gas Corridor in the middle of 2020 already, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Europe may start receiving Azerbaijani gas through the Southern Gas Corridor in the middle of 2020 already, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"By the middle of the year, perhaps, if everything goes as scheduled.

I believe, by the middle [of the year] or in the second half of the year. It [gas] is at the border with Greece physically since November, and TAP [Trans Adriatic Pipeline] should be completed this year, I believe closer to the second half of the year," Aliyev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.