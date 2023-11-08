Open Menu

European Stocks Drift As Traders Weigh Earnings, Rates Outlook

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 06:16 PM

European stocks drift as traders weigh earnings, rates outlook

Asian and European stocks struggled Wednesday as investors digested a barrage of company results and assessed the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans, while oil plumbed more multi-month lows on energy demand worries

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Asian and European stocks struggled Wednesday as investors digested a barrage of company results and assessed the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans, while oil plumbed more multi-month lows on energy demand worries.

London stocks edged higher, aided partly by a ten-percent surge in retail stalwart M&S after it announced bumper profits and a return to the first shareholder dividend in four years.

Paris also rose with lender Credit Agricole jumping two percent after logging a solid third-quarter performance, but Frankfurt flatlined with Commerzbank falling 2.5 percent despite lifting its annual guidance and posting rising quarterly profit.

"European markets are hovering around the flatline as investors digest a slew of earnings reports," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at trading firm Interactive Investor.

Oil prices sank to levels last seen in July on heightened demand fears arising from the weak global economy.

Crude had already plunged about four percent the previous day on news that China's exports fell at a faster pace than predicted in October. That stoked fresh concern over its appetite for energy.

"Oil prices tumbled head over heels," noted analyst Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"This sharp decline was primarily driven by concerns about the outlook of global demand due to weak data points from China and other economies."

Asian stock markets meanwhile wobbled Wednesday with US monetary policy is in focus after the US central bank hinted last week at no more tightening.

However, Fed officials refuse to commit one way or the other for now, instead saying they want to see more evidence that inflation is on a true downward slope and the labour market has softened enough.

Data on Friday that showed jobs creation was slowing -- but not too much to cause worry about the economy -- instilled confidence the Fed was on course to deliver a soft landing for the economy and avoid a recession.

Chicago Fed boss Austan Goolsbee gave little away Tuesday, saying he was lasering in on getting control of prices.

"We've got to get inflation down -- that's the number-one thing," he told CNBC. "I'm absolutely hammering that's what we should be watching."

He added that it was looking possible to do that without hurting the economy.

- Key figures around 1150 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,415.37 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,001.53

Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 15,152.93

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,157.33

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 32,166.48 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 17,568.46 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,052.37 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 34,152.60 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0663 from $1.0700 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2246 from $1.2300

Dollar/yen: UP at 150.75 yen from 150.37 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 87.07 pence from 86.99 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $81.02 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $76.76 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Company Oil Bank Victoria London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Chicago New York Euro July October Stocks Market From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

LHC Principal Seat, courts in several districts to ..

LHC Principal Seat, courts in several districts to remain closed on Nov 10

1 minute ago
 France divisions exposed by march against anti-Sem ..

France divisions exposed by march against anti-Semitism

1 minute ago
 Traffic Police Kohat launches awareness campaign a ..

Traffic Police Kohat launches awareness campaign about traffic rules

52 seconds ago
 IUB, Iqbal Academy sign MoU, Iqbal Day events held

IUB, Iqbal Academy sign MoU, Iqbal Day events held

53 seconds ago
 LESCO detects 221 power pilfering connections on 6 ..

LESCO detects 221 power pilfering connections on 61st day of anti-power theft ca ..

55 seconds ago
 Electronic money order service to boost business a ..

Electronic money order service to boost business activities introduced at GPO Mu ..

56 seconds ago
Iqbal's doctrine of self-reliance, self determinat ..

Iqbal's doctrine of self-reliance, self determination for progress: Speaker NA

58 seconds ago
 PITB Soft Launches e-Earn Co-Working Space in Rawa ..

PITB Soft Launches e-Earn Co-Working Space in Rawalpindi

14 minutes ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested in D. I. Khan

5 drug peddlers arrested in D. I. Khan

12 minutes ago
 Delegation of welfare organizations calls on Commi ..

Delegation of welfare organizations calls on Commissioner Malakand

12 minutes ago
 District Mines Minerals Committee meets under the ..

District Mines Minerals Committee meets under the chair of DC

12 minutes ago
 Planning minister for expediting climate-resilient ..

Planning minister for expediting climate-resilient projects

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business