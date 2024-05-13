Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes IMF team for completing SBA with success

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday welcomed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team and expressed gratitude for them for completing Standby Arrangement (SBA), with success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday welcomed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team and expressed gratitude for them for completing Standby Arrangement (SBA), with success.

The minister for finance and revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the delegation of IMF Mission led by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter, said a press release issued here.

The IMF Mission Chief called on the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Ministry to kickstart the discussions on further engagement with the Fund.

The meeting was attended by Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, and senior officers of the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Minister apprised the IMF team of the improvement in the macro-economic indicators over the course of SBA and underscored the government’s commitment to continue the reform agenda.