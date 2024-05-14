Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 16, 2024
USD 278.0903
GBP 348.2525
EUR 299.6145
JPY 1.7839
