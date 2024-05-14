Ahsan Reviews Preparations For PM’s Upcoming China Visit, CPEC Phase-2
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting here Monday to discuss preparations for the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to China and review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and senior officials of the Ministry of Planning, according to press release issued by planning ministry.
The minister reviewed the expected progress on CPEC Phase 2 during his recent visit to China last week and briefed on the preparations and agenda for the upcoming JCC meeting scheduled to be held next week.
Officials briefed the Federal Minister on the ongoing and proposed projects under consideration by various ministries.
The Minister emphasized that ensuring progress on ongoing and newly proposed development projects under CPEC Phase 2 would be a key agenda item of the Prime Minister's visit to China.
"All ministries and departments will have to play an active role in the completion of CPEC projects," he added.
He said, solid progress on ML-1 would prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s communication and trade sectors adding promoting cooperation with China in other sectors, including technology transfer, was top government priority.
In addition, he said technology transfer would provide Pakistan with invaluable opportunities to increase its experience and capacity. He said, in Phase 2, business-to-business cooperation would start in addition to cooperation between the two governments.
The minister said after Government-to-Government, Business-to-Business would prove to be a significant strategic development in terms of partnership between Pakistan and China, adding China has developed a clear vision and roadmap
"We will also have to move forward with a vision for national development," Ahsan Iqbal stressed, saying that Pakistan was the most important country in the region in terms of regional cooperation and its relations.
"The Prime Minister's visit to China will mark the beginning of a new era of cooperation in all sectors, including CPEC," Ahsan said.
Recent Stories
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi
More Stories From Business
-
Finance minister seeks SOEs categorization by May 203 minutes ago
-
Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data48 minutes ago
-
CCP approves thermal power sector firms merger45 minutes ago
-
Business community playing important role in capital development: CDA Chairman45 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes IMF team for completing SBA wit ..48 minutes ago
-
Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by FBR2 hours ago
-
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines3 hours ago
-
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC3 hours ago
-
US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data3 hours ago
-
FCCI to launch “Cyberabad” project very soon: Khurram Tariq4 hours ago
-
Welfare projects to be completed on priority: MNA4 hours ago
-
PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints5 hours ago