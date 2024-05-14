Open Menu

Finance Minister Seeks SOEs Categorization By May 20

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Finance minister seeks SOEs categorization by May 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday directed all concerned ministries and divisions to submit proposals for the categorization of their respective State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) by May 20.

The categorization is a part of a comprehensive review of the rationale for retaining commercial functions within the public sector, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The objective is to retain only the essential functions within the public sector and to assign the remaining functions to the private sector. At the same time the entities which remain in public sector have to be more competitive, accountable, and responsive to the needs of citizens.

The minister was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs), which among others was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema; Minister for Housing & Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada; Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

According to press release, the Primary agenda of the meeting was to conduct a review of implementation of the State-Owned Enterprises Policy 2023 and the periodic evaluation of financial and operational performance across SOEs.

The Central Monitoring Unit of Finance Division presented its on-going work on the compilation of the Federal SOE Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2023.

The DG CMU informed the meeting that the data of all commercial entities has been obtained & collated, while the analytical work was currently underway.

The Committee was briefed on the highlights of the performance of SOEs during the reporting period.

The minister noted that there were a number of gaps in governance and financial management of companies which needed to be addressed immediately and directed that the vacancies on the BOD’s should be filled without delay.

He also directed that the companies who had not had their accounts independently audited, should ensure that the audits are completed forthwith. He emphasised that continued losses & fiscal haemorrhage had to be stopped as a national priority. Therefore SOEs restructuring and privatisation agenda needed to be expedited in order to improve the efficiency of these entities.

The Committee directed the CMU to finalize & publish the report at the earliest after including the requisite analytical portions prescribed under the SOE Policy.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to fostering transparency, efficiency, and sustainable growth within the State-Owned Enterprises, reflecting the government's dedication to ensuring the optimal utilization of public resources, the press release added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Privatisation Same May All Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

12 minutes ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

23 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

23 minutes ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

34 minutes ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

34 minutes ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

34 minutes ago
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

34 minutes ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

44 minutes ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

44 minutes ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

49 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

49 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business