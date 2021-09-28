UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Fall At Open Tracking German Deadlock

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:47 PM

European stocks fall at open tracking German deadlock

European stock markets fell at the open Tuesday, as traders tracked high oil prices and the political impasse in Germany

London, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :European stock markets fell at the open Tuesday, as traders tracked high oil prices and the political impasse in Germany.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,054.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.3 percent to 15,529.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.3 percent to 6,631.41.

Brent crude oil on Tuesday jumped above $80 per barrel for the first time in almost three years on expectations for surging demand and concerns about tight supplies as the world slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis.

Europe's biggest economy Germany was meanwhile headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling following weekend elections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have insisted on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Germany Paris Frankfurt Angela Merkel Democrats Market From Government Race

Recent Stories

Kosovar Police Detain 10 Albanians for Assault Aga ..

Kosovar Police Detain 10 Albanians for Assault Against Serbs in Administrative B ..

3 minutes ago
 Budapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador to Discuss Reac ..

Budapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador to Discuss Reaction to Gas Deal With Russia - ..

3 minutes ago
 Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

3 minutes ago
 Ailing Umar Sharif declared fit to travel to the U ..

Ailing Umar Sharif declared fit to travel to the US today

22 minutes ago
 Survivors of July Deadly Landslide in Japan Demand ..

Survivors of July Deadly Landslide in Japan Demand $29Mln in Compensations - Rep ..

20 minutes ago
 Afghanistan to Use Constitution of King Zahir Shah ..

Afghanistan to Use Constitution of King Zahir Shah - Acting Justice Minister

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.