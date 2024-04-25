Open Menu

SACM Visits GTVC Checks Attendance Register

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education Abdul Karim Khan Tordhair paid a surprise visit to Government Technical & Vocational Centre Haripur on Thursday and checked the attendance register of the staff.

On this occasion, Principal of the college told the Special Assistant that theory and training programmes are taught in the various sections of the institute.

Talking to the Principal, administrative and teaching staffers, the SACM stressed need for initiating work on various proposals regarding the capacity building, financial stability and autonomy of the centre.

He said that there is immediate need for beginning work on proposal for financial stability of the centre and further proposed the adoption of such model by the experts and students of the centre to introduce the products of the institute as samples in the market.

He said that such steps would help the centre to produce goods to the extent of enabling the centre to earn annual budget for itself.

Abdul Karim Khan said that such proposals would bring the capacity and quality of the products produced here at par with the demands of the market and those learnt skills from the institute would in a position to begin their own businesses.

More Stories From Business