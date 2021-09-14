UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Open Mixed Before US Inflation Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:05 PM

European stocks open mixed before US inflation data

European stock markets diverged at the open Tuesday, with all eyes on the latest US inflation data as recent surges of global prices risk derailing the economic recovery

London, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :European stock markets diverged at the open Tuesday, with all eyes on the latest US inflation data as recent surges of global prices risk derailing the economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,050.99 points, as investors reacted also to the release of mixed UK unemployment figures.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.1 percent to 15,716.11 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 6,658.59.

Markets were waiting to see whether Tuesday's update on US consumer prices would amplify or mitigate worries about soaring inflation.

The Federal Reserve has argued that sharp price increases are transient and do not require an abrupt shift in monetary policy, such as sudden tapering of huge financial stimulus that has supported economies through the pandemic.

Central banks could also raise interest rates to tame runaway prices, increasing the cost of the vast borrowing carried out by governments during the Covid outbreak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tame Paris Frankfurt Price United Kingdom Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja reviews PCB CEO Wasim Khan’s performa ..

Ramiz Raja reviews PCB CEO Wasim Khan’s performance

14 minutes ago
 Norway's Labor Party Wins Parliamentary Elections ..

Norway's Labor Party Wins Parliamentary Elections - Voting Results

57 seconds ago
 IBA will hold CEO forum on Sept 16

IBA will hold CEO forum on Sept 16

14 minutes ago
 Whelan's Defense Team Says to Continue Seeking Con ..

Whelan's Defense Team Says to Continue Seeking Convict's Deportation to US From ..

14 minutes ago
 PM chairs cabinet meeting

PM chairs cabinet meeting

14 minutes ago
 Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Bangash apprises CM on deve ..

Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Bangash apprises CM on development works in Kohat

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.