European Stocks Sink As Virus Sparks Investor Panic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:56 PM

European stocks sink as virus sparks investor panic

Europe's main equity markets plunged at the open on Monday, mirroring losses elsewhere on investor panic over the deadly coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Europe's main equity markets plunged at the open on Monday, mirroring losses elsewhere on investor panic over the deadly coronavirus.

In initial trades, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies sank 1.6 percent to 7,468.72 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also lost 1.6 percent to 13,359.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 dived 1.7 percent to 5,923.36.

"Market participants in Europe have grave concerns about coronavirus as the death toll increased to 80 and more than 2,700 victims infected in China," said Ava Trade analyst Naeem Aslam.

He added: "The bottom line is that the virus has become deadly and it hascaused a major panic in markets."

