EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98274.92

GBP 352.87 345.22

EUR 303.08 297.07

JPY 1.79621.7574

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.50 75.

36

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43435

LIBOR 3M 5.58359

LIBOR 6M 5.71257

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.20272.74267.70263.60259.13254.67250.77

EUR 296.98294.55289.49285.48281.04276.61272.82

GBP 345.59342.53336.27 331.22 325.69 320.19 315.374

