EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.92
GBP 352.87 345.22
EUR 303.08 297.07
JPY 1.79621.7574
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.50 75.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43435
LIBOR 3M 5.58359
LIBOR 6M 5.71257
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.20272.74267.70263.60259.13254.67250.77
EUR 296.98294.55289.49285.48281.04276.61272.82
GBP 345.59342.53336.27 331.22 325.69 320.19 315.374
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates24 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 20242 hours ago
-
Finance minister seeks SOEs categorization by May 2011 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews preparations for PM’s upcoming China visit, CPEC Phase-211 hours ago
-
Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data12 hours ago
-
CCP approves thermal power sector firms merger12 hours ago
-
Business community playing important role in capital development: CDA Chairman12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes IMF team for completing SBA wit ..12 hours ago
-
Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by FBR13 hours ago
-
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines14 hours ago
-
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC14 hours ago