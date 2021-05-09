UrduPoint.com
Explosion Hits Oil Tanker Off Syria's Northwestern Coast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker Off Syria's Northwestern Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) An explosion has struck an oil tanker off the coast of Syria's northwestern city of Baniyas, the national Sham FM radio broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The incident took place during repair works, the broadcaster said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

A fire broke out aboard the tanker several days ago during unloading of oil cargo, according to Sham FM.

