MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) An explosion has struck an oil tanker off the coast of Syria's northwestern city of Baniyas, the national Sham FM radio broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The incident took place during repair works, the broadcaster said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

A fire broke out aboard the tanker several days ago during unloading of oil cargo, according to Sham FM.