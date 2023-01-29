(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) An explosion and a subsequent fire have occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran, the Tasnim news agency reports.

The explosion occurred in the tanks containing motor oil, due to high temperature.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Saturday evening, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Iran's northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity, resulting in at least two dead and over 300 injured, according to Iranian media reports.

Iranian media also reported a powerful explosion at an ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran, on Saturday night.