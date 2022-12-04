UrduPoint.com

Exporters Demand Immediate Refunds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The exporters Sunday demanded immediate refunds of Rs 200 billion from Federal board of Revenue(FBR) to avoid units closure amid liquidity crunch.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Kaleem Ullah Anjum,Co-ordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said Pakistan textile industry is likely to lose global markets because of various taxes, levies, presumptive taxes and surcharges, making the exports 10pc costlier against the regional competitors hence, it's the dire need of the hour that government must adopt pro-exports policy to boost the exports manifolds.

Meher Kashif Younis said with the withdrawal of zero rated regime and the implementation of a 17pc GST on export oriented sector, the cost of doing business has increased to unsustainable levels. Expressing concern over unnecessary delay in payment of exporters's sales tax refunds, after witnessing a historic hike,the textile exports fell by 15.

23pc in October mainly because of the exporters were experiencing an extreme liquidity crunch.

He said textile exports are expected to increase from $19.35 bn to $25bn this year and $50 bn over the next half decade. He said as the stuck up refunds and tax credit of export oriented industries swelled to over Rs 200 billion in the current fiscal year, if not cleared timely, will cause closing down textile units as severe liquidity crunch made it impossible to continue their operations in these odd circumstances. He said data showed the refund payment order worth Rs 45 billion is pending since Oct 16 with FBR while deferred sales tax refund edged upto Rs 55 billion in the last half year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Federal Board Of Revenue(FBR) October Sunday FBR Market Textile From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

