Exports of chemicals, pharma products witness 27.11pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The exports of chemicals and pharma products grew by 27.11 percent during the first seven months of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, chemicals and pharma products worth US $ 790,520, as compared to exports of $621,922 during the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday, the exports of Onyx manufactures increased by 31.

31 percent with exports worth US $3,770 as compared to the exports of US $2,871 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, exports of plastic materials also increased by 18.29 percent and its exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $ 219,912 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $ 185,916.

During the period under review, other chemicals increased by 51.51 percent, worth US $ 415,638 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 274,336 of the same period last year.