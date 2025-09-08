- Home
President Of The Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat Meets Pakistan's Ambassador To Switzerland
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 11:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, called on Dr. Marghoob Saleem Butt, Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland, at the Pakistan House in Berne.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Global SME Summit, held in Davos from September 3–5, 2025.
During the interaction, President RCCI appreciated the continuous support and assistance provided by the Embassy of Pakistan, particularly in facilitating engagements with local chambers of commerce and business leaders in Switzerland.
He also briefed the Ambassador on RCCI’s current initiatives and shared updates on upcoming trade promotion activities, business forums, and international outreach programs.
Ambassador Dr. Marghoob Saleem Butt lauded RCCI’s dynamic role in promoting trade, industry, and entrepreneurship in the region. He highlighted RCCI’s efforts to maintain close liaison with key stakeholders across the globe, which is essential for fostering new partnerships and opportunities.
The Ambassador further emphasized the importance of proactive engagement by the business community in enhancing bilateral ties. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic and commercial relations with Switzerland and other European countries.
