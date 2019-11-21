UrduPoint.com
Faysal Bank, Majestic Lounge Join Hands To Provide Quality Facilities To Int'l Travelers

Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Faysal Bank, Majestic Lounge join hands to provide quality facilities to int'l travelers

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) Thursday announced its partnership with Majestic Lounge to provide quality facilities to its credit cards holders at Karachi and Peshawar airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) Thursday announced its partnership with Majestic Lounge to provide quality facilities to its credit cards holders at Karachi and Peshawar airports.

The MoU which was signed between Faysal Bank Limited Head of Retail Banking, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti and Majestic Lounge CEO Khurram Zafar, will ensure that Faysal Bank Limited's Gold, Titanium, Platinum and World Credit Card holders can now wait for their flights in comfort, a statement said.

Some of the key features of the Majestic Lounge, which will replace the CIP Lounge in international departures at Jinnah International Airport and Peshawar International Airport, include exclusive cigar lounge, quality food by Cocochan, high speed Wi-Fi and laptop service, hot and cold beverages, charging stations, a business center and flight information and announcements.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti said, "We, at Faysal Bank Limited, are constantly striving to provide our customers with best-in-class facilities. The partnership with Majestic Lounge demonstrates our commitment towards our valued cardholders."In addition to the above-mentioned features, Platinum and World Credit Card, as well as, Platinum Debit Card Holders will also be able to avail Fast Track Services.

These facilities include: fast track through immigration and security, hand baggage trolleys on request, complimentary welcome drink, porter service, golf cart service on request and dedicated one on one service.

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar World Business Gold National University Faysal Bank Limited Airport

