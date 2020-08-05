FBR clarifies report about reform process

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday rebutted a news item appearing in a section of press about a meeting of FBR officers with the prime minister relating to the FBR reforms, terming its baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday rebutted a news item appearing in a section of press about a meeting of FBR officers with the prime minister relating to the FBR reforms, terming its baseless.

No such meeting with the prime minister took place, rather a consultative meeting of the FBR officers was held with the officers concerned of the PM Office on the proposed FBR reforms, an FBR press release clarified.

"The FBR officers have not refused to accept the proposed reform structure of FBR as indicated in the news story rather consultative meetings are being held regularly to bring further improvement in the reform structure of FBR and the meeting with the officers of PM Office was a part of that consultative process," it added.