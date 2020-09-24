UrduPoint.com
FBR Extends Utilization Period Of Input Goods Under Export Facilitation Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

FBR extends utilization period of input goods under export facilitation schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the utilization period of input goods under all three export facilitation schemes up to February 28, 2021 that are Manufacturing bond, Export Oriented Units and Export Processing Zones.

This measure shall ensure that the feared losses of these exporters due to COVID-19 pandemic wherein orders were either cancelled or delayed shall be addressed, said a press release issued by FBR here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Customs (FBR) is committed to achieve the vision of Prime Minister for exporter's facilitation and addressing their genuine hardships on a proactive basis at their doorsteps.

Such steps shall boost exports and will result in trade facilitation by ensuring competitiveness of our exported goods in international markets.

