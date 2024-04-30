FBR Issues Income Tax General Order To Enforce Return Filing
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday issued an Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to enforce tax compliance for individuals who need to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2023 but aren't on the active taxpayer list.
The order has been issued with an objective to enhance tax compliance and ensure adherence to the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, according to statement issued by FBR.
Under the authority vested by section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, FBR has taken decisive action by issuing an order to disable mobile phone SIMs associated with 506,671 individuals who fall under the aforementioned category.
These measures are aimed at encouraging individuals to fulfill their tax obligations and contribute to the country's economic development.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI delegation visits Business Facilitation Center3 hours ago
-
2-day Pak-International Poultry Expo begins3 hours ago
-
Minister visits Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz Honorary Consul calls on Punjab Governor4 hours ago
-
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision4 hours ago
-
Brazil's producer inflation rises 0.35% in March4 hours ago
-
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry4 hours ago
-
Planning minister holds meeting with Chinese companies5 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 592 points5 hours ago
-
HCCI delegation departs for Iran5 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 2,000 per tola to Rs 241,9005 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months6 hours ago