FBR issues Income Tax General Order to enforce return filing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday issued an Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to enforce tax compliance for individuals who need to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2023 but aren't on the active taxpayer list.

The order has been issued with an objective to enhance tax compliance and ensure adherence to the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, according to statement issued by FBR.

Under the authority vested by section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, FBR has taken decisive action by issuing an order to disable mobile phone SIMs associated with 506,671 individuals who fall under the aforementioned category.

These measures are aimed at encouraging individuals to fulfill their tax obligations and contribute to the country's economic development.