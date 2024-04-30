FBR Issues Income Tax General Order To Enforce Return Filing
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday issued an Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to enforce tax compliance for individuals who need to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2023 but aren't on the active taxpayer list.
The order has been issue with an objective to enhance tax compliance and ensure adherence to the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, according to statement issued by FBR.
Under the authority vested by section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, FBR has taken decisive action by issuing an order to disable mobile phone SIMs associated with 506,671 individuals who fall under the aforementioned category.
These measures are aimed at encouraging individuals to fulfill their tax obligations and contribute to the country's economic development.
According to the statement, the SIM cards linked to the specified individuals’ CNIC will remain blocked until restored by the FBR or the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction over the individual.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all telecom operators have been instructed to enforce the ITGO with immediate effect, ensuring swift implementation of the order.
Telecom operators have been mandated to furnish a compliance report to the FBR by May 15, 2024, to provide transparency and accountability in the enforcement process.
This strategic initiative underscores FBR's commitment to fostering a culture of tax compliance and accountability among taxpayers, the statement added.
Through enforcement measures and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, FBR aims to strengthen the tax base and promote a fair and equitable tax system for the benefit of the nation.
“FBR encourages all individuals to promptly address their tax obligations and take necessary steps through filing their income tax returns for tax year 2023 by furnishing correct declarations to restore their mobile phone services in compliance with the ITGO,” the statement added.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Planning minister reviews preparations for upcoming 13th JCC meeting, PM Shehbaz’s expected visit ..13 minutes ago
-
FBR issues Income Tax General Order to enforce return filing23 minutes ago
-
LCCI delegation visits Business Facilitation Center4 hours ago
-
2-day Pak-International Poultry Expo begins4 hours ago
-
Minister visits Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company4 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz Honorary Consul calls on Punjab Governor4 hours ago
-
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision4 hours ago
-
Brazil's producer inflation rises 0.35% in March4 hours ago
-
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry5 hours ago
-
Planning minister holds meeting with Chinese companies5 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 592 points5 hours ago
-
HCCI delegation departs for Iran5 hours ago