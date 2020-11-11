FBR, NADRA ink agreement for taxpayers' real-time CNIC verification

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for real-time verification of CNICs and associated details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for real-time verification of CNICs and associated details.

According to press statement issued by the board here, this initiative has been taken in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to automate tax collection system to facilitate the taxpayers.

Linking NADRA and FBR systems would help improve FBR's service delivery standards for taxpayers as it will help to automate tax refunds prefill data in withholding statements and tax returns.

It would also promote ease of doing business by saving time spent in regulatory compliance, the statement said adding that in addition, this data linkage would facilitate onward linking of FBR's system with other organizations.

This has a huge potential for identification of persons who are either outside the tax net or conceal their income and assets, the statement added.