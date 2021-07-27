UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Notifies Committee For Integration Of Businesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:09 PM

FBR notifies committee for integration of businesses

In order to rapidly increase tax revenues by adding new taxpayers via extensive and innovative use of technology, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday issued a notification for the constitution of a Committee for Integration of Businesses, which had been formed by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to rapidly increase tax revenues by adding new taxpayers via extensive and innovative use of technology, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday issued a notification for the constitution of a Committee for Integration of Businesses, which had been formed by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue.

According to the notification, Aneeq Khawar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee.

Mr. Khawar would report directly to the Minister for Finance and Revenue in his capacity as Chairman of the Apex Committee.

The Chairman would work closely and in collaboration with the Members and key staff of FBR and major stakeholders in private sector, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology FBR

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

7 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

6 seconds ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

1 minute ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

1 minute ago

Myanmar Election Commission Cancels 2020 General E ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.