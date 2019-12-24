ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :FBR's Helpline is a free, fast and reliable service that is committed to provide the very best service to the public. FBR's Helpline not only educates the public but also provides them a forum through which the public can put forward their queries and seek resolution to most of their issues via phone, email or website, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Helpline team has been at the forefront in resolving issues that come up from time to time such as payment of Surcharge for ATL, guidance for newly launched Online Sales Tax Registration application, guidance for newly launched Biannual Income Tax Withholding Statement, guidance for ST Returns launched for the new financial year.

The Helpline is providing services to the public in two shifts. Furthermore, the Helpline representatives are providing all possible support to the Taxpayers in ensuring that they are easily able to navigate various Transactional portals such as Income Tax portal (Iris) etc.

In the month of December, so far 24270 people have complained through Helpline.

Out of these complaints, most of the complaints were disposed without any delay. Only some complaints of technical nature took a little time in disposal. Likewise, the number of complaints sent through E-mail were 11447.

Out of these, 7126 complaints were addressed immediately, the rest 4321 were resolved after seeking assistance from concerned Wings.

The FBR Helpline utilizes international standard Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System, which ensures availability of three (3) tier support lines ensuring that FBR Helpline promptly resolves Taxpayer issues. Taxpayers are provided a case number for each complaint lodged and resolution of the case is ensured within 24 hours of the complaint lodged.

Cases of complex nature which require legal and technological modification in the system are resolved within three days of the lodged complaint.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is committed towards bringing about a Service Oriented Culture – geared towards resolving challenges faced by investors and taxpayers, helping to improve the Ease of Doing business (EoDB).

The FBR understands its responsibilities as a Partner in Progress - where its sole responsibility isn't just to collect taxes but also ensure that it provides the very best service; ushering in a tax compliant culture while providing the necessary tools for economic growth.

The FBR Helpline can be reached through phone (051-111-772-772) and email (helpline@fbr.gov.pk), plus complaints can also be lodged through the website (www.fbr.gov.pk).