FCC Says In Close Coordination With Govt To Resolve Issues

FCC says in close coordination with govt to resolve issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :All trade bodies are united on the platform of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and the Chamber is in close coordination with the government and its departments to resolve the issues created in the fast changing economic scenario.

This was stated by FCCI President Atif Muneer Sheikh while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), who met him to congratulate him on his election under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ahmad.

The FCCI president clarified that business community was above politics and the FCCI was also apolitical forum, which had been mandated to focus on the problems confronted by its members by lobbing and contacting the policymakers.

Senior Vice President Imran Mehmood and Vice President Rana Fayyaz were also present.

The PTEA chairman also congratulated them by presenting bouquets.

