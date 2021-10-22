'FCCI to play role for CPEC second phase success'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh has said the forum will play a proactive role in making the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a complete success.

He was talking to the business community after attending a "Regional Dialogue on the Role of Parliament in Enhancing Investments, Trade and Industrial Development under CPEC Punjab".

The event was organised by Sher Ali Arbab, chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC. During this meeting Atif Munir Sheikh also had a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for the success of CPEC in Punjab. President FCCI said that although the government and parliamentarians are already making best efforts for the success of CPEC. But the involvement of the business community is prerequisite and in this connection, FCCI was making all out efforts to highlight the importance of CPEC for the overall growth of our economy.

He said that the R&D department of the FCCI had published books on the "Potential and Opportunities of CPEC.

"It has also chalked out a comprehensive program to send trade delegations to different potential markets and convince the investors to participate in this mega project and earn a reasonable dividend for their investment," he added.

He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Urfa Iqbal CEO Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and said that she was making concerted efforts to attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Faisalabad is the first choice for the intending investors. He said that FCCI will fully cooperate with her in this national task.

He welcomed the message of the Chinese ambassador and said that we must take concrete steps to promote tourism by establishing joint working groups for this sector.