FCCI to send delegations to potential markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will send trade delegations to different potential markets with a focused approach to enhance Pakistan's exports, said Engineer Asim Munir, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on UK, EU and South America.

While addressing a meeting here on Thursday, he said trade delegations would be organized for Spain, Sweden and South America in December this year, while in February next year trade delegations would visit Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.

He said that coronavirus played havoc with the global economies and vulnerable economies were almost pushed to the verge of collapse. He added that shutdowns coupled with closure of airline services forced exporters to curtail their business activities.

The chairman said that due to this "extraordinary situation", FCCI could not arrange trade delegations to explore new markets or enhance the trade volume for existing markets.