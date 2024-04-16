Open Menu

FDE Announces Results Of Class 5 & 8 Centralized Exams 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 08:49 PM

FDE announces results of class 5 & 8 centralized exams 2023-24

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday announced the results of 5th and 8th centralized examinations for the year 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Tuesday announced the results of 5th and 8th centralized examinations for the year 2023-24.

This year, a total of 25,101 male and female students appeared in the Class-V examination.

According to the details of announced results, in the 5th class, the number of successful male students was 9599, while the number of female students was 11,598. The pass percentage remained 84.5 percent.

Similarly, a total of 19,693 male and female students appeared in the annual centralized examinations of Class VIII, in which the pass percentage was 87.25 percent.

The number of successful male students of eighth class was 15,934 while female students were 21,473.

Haiqa Karim of islam Model school G-8/2 stood first with 587 marks in the Centralized Examination of Class 5.

Second position in fifth class was secured by Mashal Fatima, Aina Munahal and Ayesha Iman with 586 marks.

Zainab of G-10/2 Model College bagged the third position in fifth class with 585 marks.

Maryam Shafi of CDA Model School bagged the first position with 679 marks in the 8th class centralized examination.

Hamdan Shamsher of I-8/3 Model College got the second position of eighth class by securing 675 marks.

Aleema Tahira Noor got the third position in the 8th class by getting 673 marks.

According to the details, on the girls' side, in Class 5 exams, Islam College for Girls bagged the first position with 19 scholarships.

On the girls' side, I-10/4 Girls' College stood second with 14 scholarships in class five.

In Class V, ICB stood first on the boys side with 24 scholarships, while G-10/4 Boys College stood second with 19 scholarships.

In class 8, on the girls side, ICG stood first with 9 scholarships, while Islamabad Model School F-7 stood second with 8 scholarships.

On the boys side in Class VIII, G-9/4 Model College stood first with 21 scholarships while F-8/4 Model College stood second with 13 scholarships.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Male Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Aska ..

ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case

1 minute ago
 Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local ..

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local commander in Lebanon

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

7 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in ..

Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second ..

Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second year

7 minutes ago
Four students injured as plaster falls from roof o ..

Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom

7 minutes ago
 Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

3 minutes ago
 NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster res ..

NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness

11 minutes ago
 Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training na ..

Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide

11 minutes ago
 DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

11 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher educ ..

Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business