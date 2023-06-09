Federal Budget 2023-24 at a glance

UrduPoint.com

The federal government on Friday presented a proposed budget of Rs. 14.460 trillion for the fiscal year 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):The federal government on Friday presented a proposed budget of Rs. 14.460 trillion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Following is the breakup of resources and expenditure for federal budget 2023-24:- TOTAL RESOURCES (I to V): Rs. In Billion: 14,460 (FBR) � Federal Consolidated Fund: 9,200 Non-Tax Revenue: 2,963 a) Gross Revenue Receipts: 12,163 b) Less Provincial Share: 5,276 I.Net Revenue Receipts (a-b): 6,887 II. Non-Bank Borrowing (NSSs & Others) - Public Account: 1,906 III.

Net External Receipts - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 2,527 VI. Bank Borrowing (T-Bills, PIBs, Sukuk) - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 3,124 V. Privatization Proceeds - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 15 Total (II+III+IV+V): 7,572 TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) Rs. In Billion: 14,460 A. Current: 13,320 Interest Payments: 7,303 Pension: 761 Defence Affairs & Services: 1,804 Grants and Transfers to Provinces & Others: 1,464 Subsidies: 1,074 Running of Civil Govt: 714 Provision for Emergency and others : 200 B. Development: 1,140 Federal PSDP: 950Net Lending: 190

